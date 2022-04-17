Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

