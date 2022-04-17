Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.27 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $130.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

