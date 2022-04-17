Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

