McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

