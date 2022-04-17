mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 33,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

