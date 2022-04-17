Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will post sales of $410.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

