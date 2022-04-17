MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 383,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,049. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

