Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce $15.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.97 billion to $55.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,096,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,741. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

