Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.