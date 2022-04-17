MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.96 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

