MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.09 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.