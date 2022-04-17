MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

CXH opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

