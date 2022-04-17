MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

