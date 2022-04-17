Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.22 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.70 million -7.73

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 670 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.74%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 82.99%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

