Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 747,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

