Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $200,000 in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Powered Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 626,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Powered Brands by 102.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 105,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 53,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

POW remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,646. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.