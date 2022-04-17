Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $300,000 Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZINGU remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

