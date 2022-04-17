Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $42.48. 140,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

