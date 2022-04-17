Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $151,000 Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 151,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,421. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

