Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $151,000 Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TriState Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 151,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,421. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.
In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
