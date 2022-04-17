Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $1,714.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00203704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00194358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.77 or 0.07571163 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,739,189,300 coins and its circulating supply is 5,533,979,733 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

