MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,332. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

