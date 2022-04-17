Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MOLN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.10. 5,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $8,267,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

