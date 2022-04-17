Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) vs. Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Critical Analysis

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 851.47 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.70 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Risk & Volatility

Momentus has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Momentus and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.38%. Given Momentus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Summary

Momentus beats Redwire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

