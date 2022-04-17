Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$54.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

