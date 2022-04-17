MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 650,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,548. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.