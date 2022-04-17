Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 85.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period.

Monro stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $46.27. 298,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

