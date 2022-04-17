Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 229,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 27,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.85.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
