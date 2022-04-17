Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 229,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 27,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.