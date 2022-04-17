Morgan Stanley Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

