Morgan Stanley Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $146.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.