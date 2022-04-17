Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $233.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.