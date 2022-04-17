mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and approximately $21,118.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,117.28 or 0.99772779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008290 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

