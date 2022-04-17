Multiplier (BMXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,881.95

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $12,881.95 and approximately $76.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

