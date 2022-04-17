Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth $204,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.79. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

