Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,289,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,362,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,743,000 after buying an additional 1,133,960 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

