Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

