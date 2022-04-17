Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $209.24 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

