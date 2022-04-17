Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $43,115,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

