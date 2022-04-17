Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $144.93 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

