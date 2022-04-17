Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

