Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.