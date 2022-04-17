Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Post worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $74.71 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

