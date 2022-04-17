Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.77.

Landstar System stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.61.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

