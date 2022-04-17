Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

