MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $240.99 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00103769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,793,222,249 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

