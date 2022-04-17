Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $32,187.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $506,699.12 and $32,187.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

