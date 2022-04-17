Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $245.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

