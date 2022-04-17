Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.80.

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

