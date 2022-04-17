National Bank Financial Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

