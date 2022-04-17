National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$45.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.