National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Bank by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Bank by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.